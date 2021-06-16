Bojan Mesar
kreatıva

SBH+ Services & Jobs

Bojan Mesar
kreatıva
Bojan Mesar for kreatıva
Hire Us
  • Save
SBH+ Services & Jobs jobs services b2b staffing web design web interaction modern fashion ui ux
SBH+ Services & Jobs jobs services b2b staffing web design web interaction modern fashion ui ux
Download color palette
  1. sbh.mp4
  2. What we do@2x.jpg
  3. Job Board@2x.jpg

Hey, Dribbble fam!

Sharing a set of subpages for SBH+, including a smooth-as-silk interaction, created in collaboration with our friends at euroart93. Check out the live website at sbhplus.com

SBH+ is a group of no-settle experts specialising in staffing clients who are on the forefront of modern technology and creative.

✌Happy to hear your thoughts.
--
Let’s partner up!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 16, 2021
kreatıva
kreatıva
Empowering brands & products with unique design and vision.
Hire Us

More by kreatıva

View profile
    • Like