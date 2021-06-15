Sole and Stride Footwear

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Sole and Stride is a footwear company that specialises in making comfortable yet stylish sandals to make the wearer stand out. I was excited to do this passion project because I love sandals (can't walk in heels) and I wanted to express the feels when walking in comfortable shoes.