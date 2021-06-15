Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Good for Sale
Driss Chelouati

Feature page

Feature page clean app ui design template illustration 3d ecommerce modern bulma
Price
$29
Available on cssninja.io
Good for sale
Shoppy | Ecommerce 3d landing page

Shoppy is a 3D landing page for a modern ecommerce business or a selling application. It was designed and coded using the Saly 3d illustration pack. Hope you'll like it.

---------------------------------------------------

Have a custom project? Reach us on :
https://digisquad.io

CSS Ninja website :
https://cssninja.io

CSS Ninja on Envato :
cssninjaStudio

Follow CSS Ninja on Twitter :
https://twitter.com/cssninjaStudio

Posted on Jun 15, 2021
UI/UX Designer. Frontend Developer.
