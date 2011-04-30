Nick Gassmann

Early Hippo Sketch

sketch character drawing pencil and paper
I'm by far the worst when it comes to drawing. Pulled inspiration from a board of real life and other illustrated hippos. Doing this kind of stuff only makes me more envious of those of you for which it comes easy.

Posted on Apr 30, 2011
