Huro - Best Selling Dashboard UI Kit

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Another glimpse at Huro, our best selling Bulma multipurpose dashboard UI kit. We also have a Vue 3 version. Hope you'll like it !
Dont forget to press (L) from some Love ;)
Live Demo
Purchase
---------------------------------------------------
Visit our website :
https://cssninja.io
Our Envato Portfolio :
cssninjaStudio
Follow us on Twitter :
https://twitter.com/cssninjaStudio