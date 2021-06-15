Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Tamara Zena

Sole & Stride Footwear Branding: Packaging

Tamara Zena
Tamara Zena
  • Save
Sole & Stride Footwear Branding: Packaging minimal graphic design logo vector branding design
Download color palette

Sole and Stride is a footwear company that specialises in making comfortable yet stylish sandals to make the wearer stand out. I was excited to do this passion project because I love sandals (can't walk in heels) and I wanted to express the feels when walking in comfortable shoes.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 15, 2021
Tamara Zena
Tamara Zena

More by Tamara Zena

View profile
    • Like