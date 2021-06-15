Jessica Jones

Jessica Jones
Jessica Jones
Grassroots brand design small business logo startup logo plants sustainability interconnected brand mark leaves logo grass logo minimal logo graphic design teamwork green interwoven brand branding logo grassroots
Logo mark for Grassroots Workshops, a group of educators training fellow educators how to educate better. (Not their official tagline, ha :) But it gets at the interconnected nature of people working together to improve something from the ground up. Symbolized in this logo by interwoven grass blades.

