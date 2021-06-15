Dmitry Zmiy | Branding ✖️Logo Designer

Cheesemiz

Cheesemiz logo brand identity kharkiv branding ukraine new york logo designer mark icon emblem modern minimal flat shape gourmet shop cafe restaurant cheese wine
Wazzup! ⚡️⚡️

I'm so excited and proud to start posting that project!
It's a branding project for gourmet shop with delicacy cheese and exclusive products in the heart of Baku, Azerbaijan.

How do you like it?

