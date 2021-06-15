Max Lazor

Icelandic National Day

Icelandic National Day flat flat design amadine design art vector bird iceland puffin illustration logo graphic design
I Was involved to draw an illustration for Icelandic National Day and used Amadine Vector Design App by BeLight Software.

