Followers Cart - Logo Design

Here's a logo that i designed for a company "Followers Cart" back in 2020. Followers cart is a company that sells social media engagement.
This logo concept incorporates a cart and a chat bubble.
Press "L" if u like this concept.
Contact me for Projects at: syedazeemasif@gmaail.com