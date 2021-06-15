Syed Azeem Asif

Followers Cart - Logo Design

Syed Azeem Asif
Syed Azeem Asif
  • Save
Followers Cart - Logo Design logo illustration corporate identity vector branding and identity branding dribbble best shot design colorful
Download color palette

Here's a logo that i designed for a company "Followers Cart" back in 2020. Followers cart is a company that sells social media engagement.

This logo concept incorporates a cart and a chat bubble.

Press "L" if u like this concept.

Contact me for Projects at: syedazeemasif@gmaail.com

Syed Azeem Asif
Syed Azeem Asif

More by Syed Azeem Asif

View profile
    • Like