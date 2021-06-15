Insta Schedular - Web UI/UX Design

Here are some screenshots from a web UI/UX design project i did in 2020 for a company called "Insta Schedular". I designed the complete UI for their web application and user dashboard.

Insta schedular is a web application that allows the users to schedule their posts on multiple social media platforms and buy engagement. It allows users to plan their social media feed and view it in realtime even before posting something.

Press "L" if you like this shot.

Contact me for design projects at syedazeemasif@gmail.com

Thanks for your feedback.