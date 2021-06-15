Barbershop Website Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello Dribbble Nation 😎
One of our latest project!
We want to thank Noble King for giving us the privilege to work with them on their website. 🙏🏾
Take a look at this gorgeous website. We strived to use a nice grey color scheme as it would bring a somber & manly feel/vibe to the website and the branding.
What do you think about it? Let us know in the comment section. 👇🏾
**********
Please don’t forget to like & follow to see more of our work! 😊
===============================================
We are available for new projects - info@kalosdesign.ca 📩
Follow Us On👇🏾
Instagram | Facebook
Thank you! 🙏🏾