Shannon Hall

Arlo the Bandit

Shannon Hall
Shannon Hall
  • Save
Arlo the Bandit clip studio paint digital artist bandit cowboy lizards digital painting illustration art
Download color palette

I've been on a lizard drawing kick so I decided to make a lizard based character, he's a cowboy bandit and his name is Arlo. I'm also planning on making a comic about him.

Shannon Hall
Shannon Hall

More by Shannon Hall

View profile
    • Like