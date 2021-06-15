Website Landing Page Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Project description
Client goals are to Redesign their Website and Improve their user experience design (ux) as their product is really concerned with user and client want to really communicate with the user while using this App
Client Feedback
Asfand is a diligent and dedicated contractor with great communication and attention to detail. He went above and beyond to ensure the task was completed to my satisfaction. Appreciated his quick responses and requests for additional support! Highly recommend.
Website URL :
https://finchxp.com/