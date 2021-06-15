Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Song Cover Art Music Player Free PSD Template

Download Song Cover Art Music Player Design Artwork PSD Template for free. This album cover is editable and suitable to promote your spotify, song, dj’s , music albums, iTunes cover art, and more.

To edit this desing, you need to install adobe photoshop cs4 or higher version. Also you need to install fonts in order to make changes in text with the same fonts as they are in flyer.

Note: Image PEXELS

Features:

Size: 5×5 inches
Mode: RGB 300dpi
Format: PSD Photoshop

Posted on Jun 15, 2021
