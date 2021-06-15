Luigi Di Bella

Starfish Brewery Branding and Packaging

packaging brand design graphic design visual identity logo design branding identity brand branding brewing brewery beer
Branding, Logo and Packaging for Starfish Brewing Co, a brewery based in Santa Catarina, Brazil. The project included archetypes definitions, mutant logo design, packaging for beer cans and transport/gift packages, visual and communication materials.

