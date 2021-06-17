Michal Sobel

Packaging for Sádlík's Wooden Chair

Michal Sobel
Michal Sobel
Hire Me
  • Save
Packaging for Sádlík's Wooden Chair natural tree ring wood chair package branding box
Download color palette

Packaging that should resemble a plank from tree with tree rings.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 17, 2021
Michal Sobel
Michal Sobel
Brand Designer
Hire Me

More by Michal Sobel

View profile
    • Like