Quobis Logo Animation

Tuesdays wouldn't be the same without a fresh new project! 😎

Today, we are sharing our latest collaboration with Quobis, a key player in Spain's communication tech market.

Quobis challenged us to rebrand their tech company and create a new B2B website. By turning Spain's artistic heritage into a modern fun feel and introducing a new series of digital illustrations and iconography, we positioned Quobis as a more approachable tech brand. 🙌

What do you think? Check the entire project here 👉 http://bit.ly/miew-quobis