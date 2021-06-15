Quobis Logo Animation

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Tuesdays wouldn't be the same without a fresh new project! 😎
Today, we are sharing our latest collaboration with Quobis, a key player in Spain's communication tech market.
Quobis challenged us to rebrand their tech company and create a new B2B website. By turning Spain's artistic heritage into a modern fun feel and introducing a new series of digital illustrations and iconography, we positioned Quobis as a more approachable tech brand. 🙌
What do you think? Check the entire project here 👉 http://bit.ly/miew-quobis