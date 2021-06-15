Luigi Di Bella

Rebranding and Visual Identity Project for 'Foco Vídeo'

Rebranding for Foco Vídeo, a video production company based in São Paulo-SP and operating nationwide, with over 20 years in the market, having in its portfolio filming, editing and producing videos for multinational companies events, advertising agencies, international shows/festivals and programs for cable TV channels.

As main symbolism, we adopted the Border Collie, as a strong symbol of focus, objectivity, delivery and productivity.

