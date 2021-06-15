Paulina Szczepanek

Bullrun to the moon

Illustration inspired by trading movement on the cryptocurrency exchange. Work shows my interpretation of the term "bull market" which refers to a positive trend in the prices of a market. At the same time "to the moon” refers to a strong belief that certain cryptocurrency is soon going to rise significantly in price.

