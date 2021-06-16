Erdem Tonyalı
Erdem Tonyalı
Erdem Tonyalı for creathive
upu.io : Logo symbol hoopoe bird logotype icon design illustration identity branding logo
The myth meets modernity. For our new brand project upu.io, we wanted to create a modern & minimal version of the hoopoe bird.

The clean-cut lines still reflect the silhouette of the bird, the hair being an essential part.

Posted on Jun 16, 2021
