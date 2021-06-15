Abstemio Alcohol Free Brewery Branding and Packaging

Abstêmio is a zero alcohol brewery from Campinas, Brazil, that approached us to develop their brand from scratch. Their goal is to offer a premium quality craft beer to all those who seek nothing but the best beer without the alcohol, for whatever purpose or cause for their choice.

In this branding case, Ilustrasoul Studio worked alongside the client to discover the brand archetypes, its purposes, objetives and the main symbolism to be explored.

With the dominant and influent archetypes, the golden circle defined and lots of research and study, the designers were able to develop the brand values and to define the color palette and typography.

The logo icon composition study, using the golden ratio for the composition grids, resulted in harmonic form and symbols. Alternative versions, patterns and assets were created to reinforce the brand identity.

Simulations of brand application in various forms were carried out and finally the design for the beer labels. As a little charm and tiny storytelling for introducing the brand, was attached as a tag to the bottle and its done! We are all set.

The brewery approved with no exceptions and we are ready for more to come!