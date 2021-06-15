Kalos Design

Real Estate Website Concept

Kalos Design
Kalos Design
Hire Me
  • Save
Real Estate Website Concept elementordesign realestatewebsitedesign realestateconcept realestatewebdesign realestatedesign realestatewebsite wordress website wordpress design website design web design
Real Estate Website Concept elementordesign realestatewebsitedesign realestateconcept realestatewebdesign realestatedesign realestatewebsite wordress website wordpress design website design web design
Real Estate Website Concept elementordesign realestatewebsitedesign realestateconcept realestatewebdesign realestatedesign realestatewebsite wordress website wordpress design website design web design
Real Estate Website Concept elementordesign realestatewebsitedesign realestateconcept realestatewebdesign realestatedesign realestatewebsite wordress website wordpress design website design web design
Download color palette
  1. IG Post #1 - Andrew Taylor.png
  2. IG Post #2 - Andrew Taylor.png
  3. IG Post #3 - Andrew Taylor.png
  4. IG Post #4 - Andrew Taylor.png

Hi everyone! 💯

Here is a clean & modern real estate website. For this project, we tried to keep the color palette really somber to give it a professional/elite touch. We also made sure to only use gorgeous pictures through out the website in order to make the branding appear as prime quality/top level.

Let us know what you think about it in the comment section below! Like, comment & don't forget to share it with your social circle!

**********
Please don’t forget to follow to see more of our work! 😊
===============================================
We are available for new projects - info@kalosdesign.ca 📩

Follow Us On👇🏾
Instagram | Facebook

Thank you! 🙏🏾

Kalos Design
Kalos Design
Welcome! Let us create the reflection of your perfection
Hire Me

More by Kalos Design

View profile
    • Like