Real Estate Website Concept

Hi everyone! 💯
Here is a clean & modern real estate website. For this project, we tried to keep the color palette really somber to give it a professional/elite touch. We also made sure to only use gorgeous pictures through out the website in order to make the branding appear as prime quality/top level.
Let us know what you think about it in the comment section below! Like, comment & don't forget to share it with your social circle!
