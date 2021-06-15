Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Monjila Designs

JetQ II Travel Agency LOGO

Monjila Designs
Monjila Designs
  • Save
JetQ II Travel Agency LOGO freelancer travelagencylogo hotellogo logo illustration modern logo design graphic design flat design minimalist logo logodesignerforhire logodesigner branding
Download color palette

Day_04 of my #30daylogochallenge.
When we hear the word 'jet' we often think of high-end, luxury trips around the World that let you explore and see things you never thought possible.
Let me know your feedback!!
For Branding Contact: monjiladesigns@gmail.com
Can follow on Insta : https://www.instagram.com/monjila_designs/

#Travellogo #letterlogo #logo #Jetqlogo #branding #freelancer #30daychallenge #day2 #hiredesigner #Agencylogo #deliverylogo #flat #logo #illustrator #logodesigner #hotellogo #medialogo #productionlogo #brands #mobileapp #Payment #flightlogo #Planeagencylogo
#onlinepaymentlogo #applogo

Monjila Designs
Monjila Designs

More by Monjila Designs

View profile
    • Like