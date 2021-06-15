Coffeeshop Website Concept

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello Dribbblers,
Here I'm presenting a Landing Page Concept for a Coffee Shop. I tried to make this looks clean and simple also I tried to use some bright colors in the design to make it more visible.
Hope you guys will love it. And don't forget to share your love and feedback. 😀
Also, I'm available for crafting your ideas.
Just shoot a mail at -
ronymondol181@gmail.com