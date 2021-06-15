Cinostudio

Stipple Brushes for Procreate

Why choose a single retro movement if you can blend your favorite ones and create something totally unique! So did we, as we mixed the roaring Pop Art and Yves Saint-Laurent's style of the mid-'70s to introduce our new Eclectica, a collection of stipple Procreate brushes.

We invite you to design your first artwork with 18 Procreate brushes, all filled with a nostalgic vibe. There are 9 brush types, each of them is available in two styles: stroke brushes and stipple brushes all imbued with retro eclectics.

The brushes allow you to easily add texture and volume to the objects and re-create the play of light and shadow. So as a result, you'll have all eyes on your work: illustrations, posters, logos, editorials, ads, and so much more!

