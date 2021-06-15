Stipple Brushes for Photoshop

🎦🎦 Download Link 🎦🎦



We suddenly realized we don't want to follow any of the existing design styles. So instead, we picked our favorite Pop Art and added some modern vibes to create something totally unique. Was it a success? Well, discover our new Eclectica Photoshop brushes and see for yourself!

The collection includes 18 Photoshop brushes to arouse the most nostalgic emotions (which are due to the Pop Art illustrations we used for inspiration). There are 9 brush types, each of them is available in two styles: **stroke brushes and stipple brushes, intended to transform every your creative endeavor into a distinctive piece of contemporary art. Shall it be illustrations, posters, logos, editorials, ads, or anything else — you decide!