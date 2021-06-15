Texture and Grain Procreate Brushes

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
🎦🎦 Download Link 🎦🎦
A marvellous set of 47 unique texture, grit, grunge and grain brushes for Procreate. It's easy to add texture to your work. I like to paint using the clean taper brush, then put the layer on Alpha lock, and begin to build up colour and texture. It's a collage type approach which works very well. From fine chalk dust effects, to heavy grunge, wood, stone, water or marble, you can go light or go super heavy with your texture.