Texture and Grain Procreate Brushes

A marvellous set of 47 unique texture, grit, grunge and grain brushes for Procreate. It's easy to add texture to your work. I like to paint using the clean taper brush, then put the layer on Alpha lock, and begin to build up colour and texture. It's a collage type approach which works very well. From fine chalk dust effects, to heavy grunge, wood, stone, water or marble, you can go light or go super heavy with your texture.