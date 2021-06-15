Broward County Library App - Comp

Trending designs to inspire you
I have a special love for the library and while their app works it needed a little bit of love to have consistency between the website, mobile site as well as the app.
I developed this version of the library app because the current app for the Broward County Library system was not on brand compared to the desktop/mobile site. The desktop/mobile site is a facet of the larger county government website. The library needed an updated app that carried a cohesive brand style as well as all functionality that the desktop/mobile app offered. There were also too many directions for menus that took you in different directions; the current app takes you to get information through the card catalog interface, the WOWbrary in a browser environment, and sometimes it dumps you on the governmental website. There are too many twists and turns and it all feels like a disjointed experience. Not people friendly at all. So I came up with a solution that made it simple and easy for people to maneuver through, it is also customizable, the user can pick which links they want in the "Quick-links" pull down as well as what type of news feed they would like under highlights. Please visit my website to see the full case study with the research and a short video of the app GalaxyStudio.co