Logo Redesign | Furniture City

Furniture City is one brand I normally see on my way home and the present look doesn't pass off as professional and high-end, compared to the furniture services it provides.

Thought process here was to have a much cleaner and refined type, with some personality. In a bid to avoid the typical cliché wherein some furniture brands "force" to include furniture in their mark, I instead explored incorporating the city instead (hence geometric arrangements that give an impression of windows on a multistorey facility).