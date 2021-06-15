Logo Redesign | Furniture City

Trending designs to inspire you
Furniture City is one brand I normally see on my way home and the present look doesn't pass off as professional and high-end, compared to the furniture services it provides.
Thought process here was to have a much cleaner and refined type, with some personality. In a bid to avoid the typical cliché wherein some furniture brands "force" to include furniture in their mark, I instead explored incorporating the city instead (hence geometric arrangements that give an impression of windows on a multistorey facility).