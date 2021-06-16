Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Milos Bojkovic

36 Days of Type 2021: S–0

Milos Bojkovic
Milos Bojkovic
Hire Me
  • Save
36 Days of Type 2021: S–0 type letter logo letter z letter x letter w letter v letter s letters lettering alphabet custom type retro font design type design geometric typography brand identity branding logo design logo
Download color palette

Sharing my entries from this year's 36 Days of Type. 3/4

-

Instagram | Behance

Milos Bojkovic
Milos Bojkovic
Logos. Branding. UI/UX.
Hire Me

More by Milos Bojkovic

View profile
    • Like