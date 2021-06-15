Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Lana Olkha

Bluebird on a checkmark in a cell

Lana Olkha
Lana Olkha
  • Save
Bluebird on a checkmark in a cell flat checkmark bluebird bird blue illustration vector
Download color palette

Vector flat illustration of a bluebird on a blue checkmark in a cell. The illustration was created as part of the website design with Adobe Illustrator.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 15, 2021
Lana Olkha
Lana Olkha

More by Lana Olkha

View profile
    • Like