Brian White

Medical

Brian White
Brian White
Hire Me
  • Save
Medical logomark design typography crest badge design logo design brand branding vector logo badge
Download color palette

Medical Badge Design for a new client that was cut. Thought it was worth showing. Trying to be better at posting stuff like this that is fun to see but is cut by big corps.

Brian White
Brian White
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Brian White

View profile
    • Like