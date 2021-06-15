Sacramento Modern Ligature Serif Font

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
✍️✍️Download Link ✍️
✍️🖋️ Get UNLIMITED Fonts! ✍️🖋️
Sacramento is a modern Ligature serif font with a unique and elegant look, making this font look stylish and unforgettable for you. There are many types of Ligatures and Alternates that are able to make your design or product look so classy and perfect.