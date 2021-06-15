Morvino Growing - Retro Monoline font

Trending designs to inspire you
Morvino Growing is a display font. This font can be used for products such as baby necessities, crafts, product packaging, quotes, product designs, craftsmen, labels, photography, watermarks, logos & branding. Everything can be accessed using software that supports Opentype, such as Adobe Indesign, Adobe CS Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop CC, and Corel Draw.