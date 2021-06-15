Driss Chelouati
Landing page software landing vue 3 branding illustration ui modern bulma
Hey there, It's been a long time didn't post on Dribbble, so here I am with a new team and some more works! This is a landing page we made for a AMZ Flex, a marketing automation company. Hope you'll like it.

Posted on Jun 15, 2021
