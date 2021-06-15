Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Masum Ahmed

Job Finding Mobile App

Masum Ahmed
Masum Ahmed
  • Save
Job Finding Mobile App trend minimalist best 2021 best design trendy design mobile app mobile app design job finder ui ux design clean ui clean minimal uiux ui design
Download color palette

Hi guys,

Here I am going to design a mobile application based on Job Finding App keeping guidelines. I am trying to bring some great visuals with some advanced features.

This shot is about a simple, elegant, and powerful layout. The design will help to implement a good user experience and flexible user flows.

Share your thoughts and love "L".

My Responsibilities
• Implementing user experience (UX)
• Implementing user interface (UI)

Interest to work with me?
Let's chat about your future unicorn.
Send a Message : masum.cseseu@gmail.com

Masum Ahmed
Masum Ahmed

More by Masum Ahmed

View profile
    • Like