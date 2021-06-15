Job Finding Mobile App

Hi guys,

Here I am going to design a mobile application based on Job Finding App keeping guidelines. I am trying to bring some great visuals with some advanced features.

This shot is about a simple, elegant, and powerful layout. The design will help to implement a good user experience and flexible user flows.

Share your thoughts and love "L".

My Responsibilities

• Implementing user experience (UX)

• Implementing user interface (UI)

Interest to work with me?

Let's chat about your future unicorn.

Send a Message : masum.cseseu@gmail.com