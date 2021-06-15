Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
💟💟 Download Link 💟 💟
🧿✅ Get UNLIMITED Templates! ✅🧿
FEATURES
Industry standard Resume template
Use Free font & Icon font (Link on the zip)
Easy to use
A4 & US Letter
30mm bleed
Drag and Drop Picture
Print ready (300 dpi, CMYK)
Separated layers
Compatible with InDesign CS4 and newer