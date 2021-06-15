Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Piper Lawson
Piper Lawson
Piper Lawson for Stack Overflow
Now Hiring: Senior Product Designers
We are looking for a few Senior Product Designers to join us at Stack Overflow! We need folk who have done everything from feature discovery to early-stage design explorations, high-fidelity prototypes and mockups to front-end development.

On Teams, we are looking for someone with B2B and SaaS experience to work on the grow and scale team. This person would work on onboarding, adoption improvements, dashboards, and more! Does this sound like fun? Apply today.

On Public Platform, we are looking for someone with community experience to work on a product that sees 50 million users a month. This person would work on complex features and communicate with our meta community about their work. If this sounds exciting, apply today.

Posted on Jun 15, 2021
