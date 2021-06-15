Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Maso Renner logo redesign

Maso Renner logo redesign dragon logo vineyard creative modern logo flat logotype clean graphic designer wine dragon photoshop logo design modern adobe illustrator vector minimal illustrator branding design logo graphic design
Maso Renner is an agricultural company that owns vineyards and orchards. Soon they will produce its own wine. They had a logo. The previous logo was a dragon because there is an old legend ( 1400 ) that tells about a dragon that protects the land. So, keeping all that in my mind made a modern logo.
What are your thoughts about this?
