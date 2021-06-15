Maso Renner logo redesign

Maso Renner is an agricultural company that owns vineyards and orchards. Soon they will produce its own wine. They had a logo. The previous logo was a dragon because there is an old legend ( 1400 ) that tells about a dragon that protects the land. So, keeping all that in my mind made a modern logo.

_

What are your thoughts about this?

Need a logo?

✉️ anveeratelier@gmail.com

_

Folow me on Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/anveer_atelier/

https://www.instagram.com/_tanveer_rifat_/