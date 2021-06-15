Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Zesan

Task Management App

Zesan
Zesan
Task Management App
Mobile App design exploration for task management app. Which one do you like more?
Want to see my design process - https://youtu.be/zaP9Jg2RMtw

For work inquiry?
💌 Email me at arianzesan@gmail.com

More work on :
Behance | Medium | Gumroad Store

Zesan
Zesan
Crafting design that helps a business stand out
