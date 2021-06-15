3D Visual For a revolutionary charging technology

Hey guys!

Take a look at this awesome 3D animation that we made here at Zajno for a completely new product on the market created by Iontra. The enormous life cycle of the battery significantly exceeds the operating time of its competitors, allows it to work even in sub-zero temperature conditions, and charges really fast!

Our aim was to add some specificity with 3D graphics to this unique product as well as to show the simplicity and creativity of the design of the brand new technology.

Don’t forget to re-charge yourself in the middle of the week!

Let me know what you think about this!

