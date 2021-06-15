Real estate app - amrbariকই

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Amarbariকই is a concept of real estate app design. Fresh and clean UI to find your desire location for Rent or Buy. Full project design is on going as I am researching and ideating concepts that will make it unique and useful. All designs are made in Figma and all rights reserved by me. If you like this Please do like and share for more feedbacks.
Also if you are interested with similar projects please do contact with me.
Rafat R.