Real estate app - amrbariকই

Amarbariকই is a concept of real estate app design. Fresh and clean UI to find your desire location for Rent or Buy. Full project design is on going as I am researching and ideating concepts that will make it unique and useful. All designs are made in Figma and all rights reserved by me.

Also if you are interested with similar projects please do contact with me.

Rafat R.