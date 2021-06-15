Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Feathergold Branding Studio

Silhouette Vineyard Brand + Packaging Design

Feathergold Branding Studio
Feathergold Branding Studio
  • Save
Silhouette Vineyard Brand + Packaging Design brand system visual identity oregon winery vineyard vector illustration design business design typography logo branding
Download color palette

Logo design, branding and packaging design for Silhouette Vineyard. We were after an editorial-style feel that had an elevated presence. Custom typography and illustrations paired with streamlined supporting fonts creates a stunning cohesive visual identity for the brand.

Feathergold Branding Studio
Feathergold Branding Studio

More by Feathergold Branding Studio

View profile
    • Like