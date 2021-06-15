Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Matthieu Adenis
GoDaddy

GoDaddy Mobile Homepage

Matthieu Adenis
GoDaddy
Matthieu Adenis for GoDaddy
  • Save
GoDaddy Mobile Homepage homepage mobile
Download color palette

We designed this new homepage with a mobile first approach, guiding the user into their online journey with an easy step by step flow.

Check it out on your mobile at www.godaddy.com

View all tags
Posted on Jun 15, 2021
GoDaddy
GoDaddy

More by GoDaddy

View profile
    • Like