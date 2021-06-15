Atshilla Fatih ibrahim

Competition Landing Page

Atshilla Fatih ibrahim
Atshilla Fatih ibrahim
  • Save
Competition Landing Page uiux weblandingpage landingpage design ui
Download color palette

inspired by things that are competitive, but the idea that I made is a quite unique idea, because it combines the concepts of competition, connection, and working in their respective fields. Full version will be updated soon as possible.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 15, 2021
Atshilla Fatih ibrahim
Atshilla Fatih ibrahim

More by Atshilla Fatih ibrahim

View profile
    • Like