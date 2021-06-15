Competition Landing Page

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
inspired by things that are competitive, but the idea that I made is a quite unique idea, because it combines the concepts of competition, connection, and working in their respective fields. Full version will be updated soon as possible.