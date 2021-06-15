Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Danny Pagano

Nixie Watch

Danny Pagano
Danny Pagano
  • Save
Nixie Watch product tech improvised red website photography
Download color palette

As part of a website rebuild, I was asked to shoot some new product images for this unique watch. I improvised some colored backgrounds by printing large swatches of color on our laser printer so that reflected light and shadows would have the right look to them. This saved me a bunch of time editing the files later too. I think the backgrounds have some nice texture to them.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 15, 2021
Danny Pagano
Danny Pagano

More by Danny Pagano

View profile
    • Like