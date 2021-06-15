Nixie Watch

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
As part of a website rebuild, I was asked to shoot some new product images for this unique watch. I improvised some colored backgrounds by printing large swatches of color on our laser printer so that reflected light and shadows would have the right look to them. This saved me a bunch of time editing the files later too. I think the backgrounds have some nice texture to them.