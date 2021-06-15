Ahmed Jalal

Medical App Case Study 👇

Ahmed Jalal
Ahmed Jalal
  • Save
Medical App Case Study 👇 best ui dibbble best shot app app design minimal ui mobile ui design mobile app hospital doctor app medical app doctor medical
Download color palette

Hello guys!

Here is my recent exploration design for Medical App Case Study. Hope you like it and enjoy guys!

✉️ Have a project idea? available for new projects inquiry me.
ahmedjalal.ux.ui@gmail.com

🌎 Follow us. 👇
https://dribbble.com/ahmedjalal.
https://www.instagram.com/mdjalal.ahmed2000/
https://www.linkedin.com/in/ahmed-jalal-6ab2961ba/
https://www.behance.net/ahmedjalal4efa

Ahmed Jalal
Ahmed Jalal

More by Ahmed Jalal

View profile
    • Like