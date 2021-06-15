Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Masud Rana

The worst day fishing is better than the best day working

Masud Rana
Masud Rana
The worst day fishing is better than the best day working
I will do amazing hunting fishing typography bulk custom vintage t shirt designs for merch or teespring
Why Choose Me?​​​​​​​
👉 Amazing Designs
👉Your Satisfaction Is my Success
👉 Friendly communication
You will get:-
👉High quality design.[ 4500x5400 px । 300 DPI (Print Ready file) ]
👉 Available Source File [ AI । PDF । SVG । CDR। EPS । PNG । JPEG। etc ]
👉 100% Commercial rights
👉 Unlimited revisions
👉 Life time support
Compare Packages:-
👉 1 T-shirt design
👉Cost: $10
B A S I C
👉 5 T-shirt design
👉 $8/ t-shirt
👉 Total Cost: $40
S T A N D A R D
👉10 T-shirt design
👉 $6/ t-shirt
👉​​​​​​​ Total Cost: $60
P R E M I U M
👉 20 T-shirt design
👉 $5/ t-shirt
👉 Total Cost: $100
G O L D E N
👉 40 T-shirt design
👉 10 Typography
👉 30 Typography+Graphic
👉 $4/ t-shirt
👉 Total Cost: $160
P L A T I N U M
👉 80 T-shirt design
👉 20 Typography
👉 60 Typography+Graphic
👉 $3/ t-shirt
👉 Total Cost: $240
Best Package for You
👉100 T-shirt design
👉 All of Typography+Graphic
👉 $2.5/ t-shirt
👉​​​​​​​ Total Cost: $250
order here 👉👉 https://cutt.ly/CnA1geF

Masud Rana
Masud Rana

