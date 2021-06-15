Gabe Reyes

ShopCanvas.co Iconography

Gabe Reyes
Gabe Reyes
  • Save
ShopCanvas.co Iconography unboxing goals website icons artist canvas branding graphic design illustration design illustrator icon
Download color palette

ShopCanvas.co needed some icons to utilize on their Instagram page and throughout their website. We made these custom icons to represent their brand and the content that they wanted to portray.

Gabe Reyes
Gabe Reyes

More by Gabe Reyes

View profile
    • Like